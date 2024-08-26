UAE facilitates release of 230 captives in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE's mediation endeavors, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process. These efforts reflect the UAE's commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries. The Ministry emphasized that the success of the new mediation, the seventh since the beginning of this year, is the outcome of the UAE leveraging its robust ties and partnerships with both sides.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to continuing all efforts and initiatives aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, stressing the importance of dialogue, and de-escalation, as the only ways to resolve the conflict, and for mitigating its humanitarian repercussions.

