Russia President Vladimir Putin issues ‘nuclear warning’ to the West

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a “nuclear warning” to the West and said that it could resolve to use nuclear weapons if the country gets hit by conventional missiles from Ukraine, as reported by the Reuters. During his meeting of Russia’s Security Council on Wednesday, Putin stated that Moscow would consider any attack supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack on it.

“It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation,” Putin said. “The conditions for Russia’s transition to use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed,” he added.

As per Reuters, this move of changing Russia’s official nuclear doctrine was Kremlin’s answer to the West, following the deliberations in the US and Britain on whether they would give permission or not to Ukraine to launch an attack on Russia using conventional Western missiles. According to Putin, the adjustments were necessary because of how quickly the world was changing and how this presented new risks and threats for Russia.

As per Reuters, Putin stated that Russia reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in addition to conventional weapons in the event that it or its partner Belarus were the target of aggression.

He further stated that the explanations confirmed that the nuclear doctrine was evolving and that they were appropriately calibrated to match the contemporary military threats that Russia faces, the Reuters reported. (ANI)

