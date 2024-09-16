‘Ukraine should use supplied weapons without restrictions’ Says Military Committee Chair Rob Bauer

Prague: From a military perspective, Ukrainians should not be restricted in using delivered weapons, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee Chair Rob Bauer said.

Speaking after a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Prague, Bauer said lifting the restrictions on the use of supplied weapons to Ukraine would be logical from a military point of view, Xinhua news agency reported. However, he noted that countries providing these weapons to Ukraine have the right to limit individual weapons, adding that there is a political discussion.

According to the Czech News Agency, debates on restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine are taking place at various levels. Italy introduced them, while countries such as the Czech Republic, Sweden and the Netherlands do not set any conditions for the use of weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, Western countries risk involving directly in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In such circumstances, Russia would be forced to make "appropriate decisions" based on the new threats, Putin was quoted by Russian media as saying.

According to Western media reports, Ukraine has been pleading with its Western allies for it to use their missiles, including long-range ones, to fire deep into Russian territory. (IANS)

