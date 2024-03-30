Tripura: Man Kills Wife; Blames Drinking, Neglect of Chores

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her after both of them were intoxicated.
The incident occurred in Jaruilangbari, a remote village within the Khowai district of Tripura.
The accused had confessed his crime to the police after he was pressured by the residents.
He told the media that he killed his wife because she was neglecting her household duties and drinking too much alcohol. The accused, Surjya Ram Reang, is currently in the hospital in Teliamura.
As per sources, Police stated that Reang faced harsh retaliation from his neighbors after they suspected his involvement in his wife’s death.
The deceased has been identified as Shanti Rani Debbarma (35).
Reports stated that the victim allegedly ignored her husband’s instructions and spent her days drinking alcohol, neglecting important tasks like cooking.
The accused claimed that his wife’s persistent disobedience and failure to cook on the night of the incident led to his violent outburst, resulting in her tragic death.
Earlier, Tripura police found the woman’s dead body, partially undressed, near her home. Reang told the authorities that his wife, who was drunk, left their house after an argument between them. They had been together before the fight happened.
Police confirmed that she left the house drunk after an argument with her husband.
The tragic incident shows the harmful influence of alcohol abuse and domestic violence. It shows how important it is for communities to step in and help prevent such tragedies, as quick action and support might have saved a life in this case.
