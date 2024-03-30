Tripura: Man Kills Wife; Blames Drinking, Neglect of Chores

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her after both of them were intoxicated.

The incident occurred in Jaruilangbari, a remote village within the Khowai district of Tripura.

The accused had confessed his crime to the police after he was pressured by the residents.

He told the media that he killed his wife because she was neglecting her household duties and drinking too much alcohol. The accused, Surjya Ram Reang, is currently in the hospital in Teliamura.