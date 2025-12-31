Russia says Kyiv launched drone attack on presidential residence in Novgorod

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Kyiv launched an overnight drone attack targeting the presidential residence in Russia's northwestern region of Novgorod.

"On the night of December 28-29, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist attack using 91 long-range strike drones on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation," Lavrov said on Monday.

He added that all incoming drones were shot down by air defence systems of the Russian Armed Forces, and no reports of casualties or damage caused by drone debris were received, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lavrov emphasised that the attack was carried out amid intensive Russia-US negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.

He warned that such reckless actions would not go unanswered; confirming that the Russian Armed Forces had already identified the targets for retaliatory strikes and set the timing for their execution. Lavrov also noted that Moscow had no intention of withdrawing from the negotiation process with the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday denied the accusation of the attack, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation."

He said such claims are intended to justify Russian attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on the capital, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the crisis.

"They're simply preparing the ground to carry out strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings," he said.

"This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine does not take steps that can undermine diplomatic efforts, but Russia "always takes such steps." (IANS)

