Russia slams European Union (EU) reaction to unidentified drones

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry official responsible for European Union affairs has criticised the bloc for its “hysteria” over unidentified drones entering its territory, saying the sole aim is to justify an increase in military spending, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday. The RIA Novosti report quoted Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for European Affairs, as saying that the EU is attempting to convince the public of the need to increase its military expenditures, at the expense of undermining socioeconomic stability and lowering people’s living standards.

Maslennikov’s remarks were made after reports of multiple unidentified drones having been spotted over Denmark’s airports and military bases and in Germany’s northern state bordering Denmark this week. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has described the drone incursion disrupting the air traffic at the Copenhagen Airport as a “serious attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure. (IANS)

