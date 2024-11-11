Russia temporarily closes Moscow airports due to possible drone attacks

MOSCOW: Aviation authorities temporarily closed Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo international airports in the Moscow region on Sunday due to potential risks of drone attacks.

"In order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been introduced for the operation of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports starting from 08:03 Moscow time, November 10. The airports are temporarily not accepting or sending flights," the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

Sheremetyevo International Airport was later shut down, too.

Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety is a top priority, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the statement.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, seven more drones were shot down in the regions of Domodedovo, Ramenskoye and Kolomna on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of downed drones to 32. (IANS)

