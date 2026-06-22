Russia understands only strength: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) said that Kyiv had carried out long-range strikes against Russian military logistics, oil infrastructure and air defence systems, including facilities linked to the Crimean Bridge, calling the it a response to “Russia’s brutal attacks.” In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, “Last night, our long-range sanctions targeted the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry, and air defense. All of this is a just response to Russia’s brutal attacks against our people.”

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian forces involved in the operation, saying, “I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Special Operations Forces for their successful work at a distance of about 300 kilometers from the frontline.” The Ukranian President said the strikes hit “facilities on both sides of the Crimean Bridge”, including maritime logistics used to transport oil in Russia’s Krasnodar region and “an oil depot in temporarily occupied Kerch.” He added that “military logistics facilities were successfully struck, along with four radar stations belonging to S-400 systems and two Pantsir systems.””

I am grateful to all our warriors for their precision and professionalism. Russia understands only strength, and our long-range strength is certainly working for peace. Glory to Ukraine,” he added. At least four people died in Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean Peninsula while several were injured, the Russian authorities said, as reported by DW. (ANI)

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