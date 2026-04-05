Russian drone strike hits Ukraine market; 5 dead, 21 injured

KYIV: A Russian drone strike on a southern Ukrainian market has resulted in the deaths of five people and left 21 others injured, including a 14-year-old girl, according to the prosecutor general’s office.

The attack occurred at 09:50 local time (06:50 GMT) in the town of Nikopol, located just across the Dnipro River from areas controlled by Russian forces since the full-scale invasion began. Images released by the regional prosecutor show market stalls destroyed, with debris such as glass, metal, and food scattered throughout the area.

This assault follows another series of deadly strikes across Ukraine on Friday, where at least 15 civilians were killed in both drone and missile attacks. (Agencies)

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