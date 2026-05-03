Russian, Iranian FMs discuss freedom of navigation, Iran’s nuclear program

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, exchanging views on freedom of navigation and issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The two sides continued a thorough exchange of views on the prospects for a full cessation of hostilities, stabilising the military and political situation in the Middle East, the ministry said in a news release on Friday (local time). Russia reaffirmed its support for the ongoing mediation efforts and its readiness to fully support the political and diplomatic process to reach sustainable agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region, reports Xinhua news agency. The ministers also discussed the passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry added. (IANS)

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