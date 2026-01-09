Russian MP issues nuclear threat, says ‘sinking American ships’ would stop US after tanker seizure

MOSCOW: A senior Russian lawmaker issued a stern warning to Washington following the US military seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic Ocean, asserting Moscow's intention to use nuclear weapons and suggesting attacks on US vessels in response to the seizure of the tanker on Wednesday.

Alexei Zhuravlev, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence in Russia and a senior member of Russia's parliament, called the January 7 interdiction of the tanker Marinera--formerly the Bella 1--by US forces "outright piracy" and equated it to an attack on Russian territory since the vessel was flying the Russian flag.

In a forceful statement on Telegram, Zhuravlev said Moscow should "respond militarily", advocating that Russia "attack with torpedoes [and] sink a couple of American Coast Guard boats" involved in the operation, arguing such action was the only way to "stop the US", which he accused of acting with impunity following recent operations in Venezuela.

He also referenced Russia's military doctrine, asserting it "envisages the use of nuclear weapons" in response to attacks on national interests.

"This is the most common form of piracy--the seizure of a civilian vessel by an armed American fleet. It's essentially the same as an attack on Russian territory, since the tanker was sailing under our national flag. This must undoubtedly be responded to harshly and swiftly--our military doctrine even allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to such a situation," the Russian MP said.

"Moreover, according to available information, a Russian submarine and some other Russian warships were also somewhere near the vessel. Attacking with torpedoes, sinking a couple of American Coast Guard cutters--they're perfectly capable of guarding their shores several thousand kilometers away--I think the only way to stop the US, which is enjoying a kind of euphoria of impunity after the special operation in Venezuela, is with a slap on the nose like this," he added. The statement by the Russian MP can be considered a sharp escalation, given both countries' nuclear arsenals. (ANI)

