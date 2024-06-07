Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘highly appreciates’ S. Korea’s position not to directly supply weapons to Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he “highly appreciates” South Korea’s position not to directly supply weapons to Ukraine, and that Moscow is ready to restore relations with Seoul.

Putin made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies, which was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Yonhap news agency reported.

The remark drew attention in that Putin, who began his fifth term as president last month, showed a positive attitude toward South Korea and openly talked about the possibility of improving relations with Seoul.

Relations between the two countries have chilled since Seoul joined a US-led move to impose sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has since labelled South Korea as one of the “unfriendly” nations. “Just like in our relations with Italy, we do not see any Russophobic stance when working with the South Korean government. Neither are there any weapons supplies to the conflict zone. We highly appreciate that,” Putin said. (IANS)

