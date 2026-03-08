Russian President Vladimir Putin offers condolences to Iran, calls for immediate ceasefire

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Friday and conveyed his condolences on the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. He reaffirmed Russia's stance of immediate cessation of hostilities and said that he was in constant contact with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

The details of the telecon were shared by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

In a post on Telegram it noted, "During the telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian Vladimir Putin has once again expressed his heartfelt condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei along with his family members and the country's military and political leadership, as well as the numerous civilian casualties resulting from the United States and Israel's armed aggression against Iran."

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution. In this regard, the President of Russia noted that he was in constant contact with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states", the post added. (ANI)

