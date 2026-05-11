Russian President Vladimir Putin praises Washington’s efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday praised the United States’ efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying the current US administration under Donald Trump was “sincerely” trying to reach a settlement. Speaking after the Victory Day Parade, Putin said any country willing to help broker peace was welcome, though the conflict primarily concerned Russia and Ukraine.

Putin thanked Washington for its diplomatic engagement despite having “other priorities,” and said Russia appreciated all efforts aimed at resolving the war. He also claimed the conflict was nearing an end and blamed what he called the “globalist wing of Western elites” for provoking the confrontation by using Ukraine to pursue geopolitical goals against Russia.

The Russian leader accused Western countries of escalating tensions through NATO expansion and support for Ukraine’s European Union ambitions. He alleged that Western leaders repeatedly misled Russia and encouraged Kyiv to continue the conflict by promising military and political backing.

Putin also referred to a past peace proposal that Ukraine allegedly abandoned after intervention from Western leaders, claiming this prolonged the war. According to him, the West expected Russia to collapse within months but failed to achieve that objective.

Despite the conflict entering its fifth year, Putin expressed cautious optimism that political changes in Europe could eventually contribute to a settlement of the war. (ANI)

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