Russian Strikes Kill Four Across Ukraine as US Approves Patriot Production License

KYIV: Russian drone and missile strikes killed at least four people across Ukraine on Wednesday, with attacks taking place before dawn and later in the day. The assaults marked another wave of intensified pressure on Kyiv as the war, now in its fifth year, continues. Ukraine targeted oil refineries in Russia’s Saratov and Tatarstan regions, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Zelenskyy discussed military cooperation, while Trump announced that the United States would grant Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot air defense systems.

Explosions rocked Kyiv shortly after midnight, with blasts occurring before officials were able to issue air raid warnings, leaving little time for residents to seek shelter.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, the overnight strike killed one woman and injured two others. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported damage to warehouses, administrative buildings, a garage complex, and several trams.

Later in the day, another Russian drone struck the Desnianskyi district of the capital, killing one person and injuring six more. In total, eight people were wounded in the two attacks on Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 169 long-range attack drones along with seven missiles, including five ballistic missiles. Air defense systems intercepted or disabled 139 drones, while two anti-radar missiles failed to reach their intended targets. However, all five ballistic missiles and around 20 drones managed to hit targets across 15 locations, highlighting the ongoing challenges facing Ukraine’s air defense network.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces targeted facilities linked to Ukraine’s defense industry in Kyiv, including a plant producing components for Flamingo cruise missiles and another involved in assembling medium- and long-range drones.

Meanwhile, speaking alongside Zelenskyy in Ankara, Trump said the United States would authorize Ukraine to manufacture Patriot air defense systems domestically, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to defend against continued Russian missile attacks. “We’ll give them the right to make Patriots. We’ll show them how to do it,” Trump said, expressing confidence that Ukraine could begin production relatively quickly. (Agencies)

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