At least 14 killed in massive Russian attack; Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks stronger western support

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) urged the United States and its European allies to take "strong decisions" to strengthen Ukraine's air defences after a massive overnight Russian missile and drone strike killed atleast 14 people in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones overnight, damaging more than 10 locations across Kyiv, including residential buildings.

He said, "Last night, Kyiv came under a massive Russian attack. Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 attack drones. Response efforts are still underway. Damage has been recorded at more than 10 locations across the city, including residential buildings."

Zelenskyy said rescue operations were continuing, and 64 people, including two children, were rescued from the affected areas.

He said, "All necessary services are on the ground, doing everything possible to rescue people and provide assistance to everyone who needs it. So far, 64 people have been rescued, including two children. As of now, it has been confirmed that, tragically, eleven people were killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 60 more people were injured."

He added that it was critically important for the United States and Israel to come up with "strong decisions" in support of Ukraine's air defence and the protection of the lives of ordinary people after the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey.

"It is critically important that the world - first and foremost the United States and our European partners - come out of the NATO Summit in Ankara with strong decisions in support of our air defense, and thus the protection of ordinary people's lives. As long as Patriot missiles remain in our allies' stockpiles, Russia is only encouraged to keep "vanquishing" residential buildings. The United States and Europe have enough strength to stop this terror," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for aid as Russian strikes on Ukraine continue