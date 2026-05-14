Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Attend BRICS FMM in India, Calls India-Russia Relations ‘Unthinkable to Diverge’

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi.

The foreign ministry said that BRICS is a genuine voice of the global majority.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "On May 14-15, Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi, held under India's Chairmanship. BRICS has rightfully established itself a genuine voice of the Global Majority."

Lavrov was quoted by the ministry as saying, "No single word can capture the essence of Russia-India relations - they are simply too rich. A situation where our paths diverge is unthinkable. "Hindi Rusi bhai bhai" is not just a fun slogan - it has become part of our culture." (ANI)

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