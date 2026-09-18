S Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM, hands over 54 ‘Made in India’ electric vehicles

THIMPHU: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu on Thursday as New Delhi handed over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to the Himalayan nation.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed PM Modi's warm greetings to Tobgay and expressed India's commitment to Bhutan's progress and prosperity.

"Delighted to call on PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting. While handing over 54 'Made in India' electric vehicles to Bhutan, EAM Jaishankar said that India is supporting Bhutan's advancement towards e-mobility and sustainability transport. (IANS)

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