S. Jaishankar reaffirms India’s commitment to UN Charter on 81st United Nations Day

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to the United Nations (UN) and its founding charter, calling for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities on the occasion of the 81st United Nations Day.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar underlined India's continued support for international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South. He stressed that the United Nations must adapt to changing geopolitical circumstances and evolving international challenges to remain effective and representative of the world it serves. "Reaffirm India's enduring commitment to the @UN and the UN Charter on the 81st UN Day today. Underscore the need for reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities. In the UN, India will continue to champion international peace and security, global cooperation and the aspirations of the Global South," EAM Jaishankar wrote.

The minister's message highlights India's longstanding position that international institutions must be strengthened through reforms that better represent present-day political and economic realities. New Delhi has consistently advocated reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, arguing that the global governance framework must reflect the interests and aspirations of developing countries and emerging powers. (IANS)