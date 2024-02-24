Sacred relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at Royal ground Sanam Luang in Bangkok

Bangkok: The holy relics of Lord Buddha are enshrined at the Royal ground Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Friday.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, along with the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, were present at the ceremony.

Holy relics of Lord Buddha & his disciples Arahanta Sariputta and Arahanta Maha Moggallana are now enshrined at Sanam Luang.

Bihar Governor, Rajendra Arlekar along with Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, accompanied by senior monks and other dignitaries, handed over the sacred relics to the Thai PM.

The exposition of the Relics are now open to the public to pay homage from February 24 to March 3, between 9 am and 8 Pm.

In the region, the enshrinement will be in 3 provinces for people to pay homage. In the north, at Hor Kham Luang, Royal Park Rajaprue, Chiang Mai Province Northeast, at Mahawanaram Temple at Ubon Ratchathani Province and Krabi Province in the south, at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol.

Every day from 5 pm onwards (local time), there will be a Buddhist chanting ceremony to enhance good fortune for religious people who come to pay homage to the Buddha’s relics, along with the relics of Venerable Arahant Sariputta and Moggallana.

Each area will have a grand ceremony to chant Buddhist mantras according to the characteristics of the region.

The holy relics from India have come to Thailand as part of the celebrations on the occasion of the 6th cycle or 72nd birthday of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture earlier said that this will be the first time in history that Buddhists and neighboring countries will join in paying homage to the Buddha’s relics.

Exhibitions about Buddhist sites in Bharat and talks on Relics by academicians will also be organised on the sidelines of the tour of the relics at the different venues.

The exhibition itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Thailand, allowing devotees and enthusiasts alike to pay homage to these revered artifacts.

On February 22, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples arrived in Thailand for a 26-day exposition led by a high-level delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes. (ANI)

