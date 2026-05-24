Saddened by the loss of lives in China’s mining accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province. “Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province, China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons,” PM Modi wrote on X. (IANS)

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