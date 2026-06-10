Seoul: South Korea reaffirms goal of denuclearising Korean Peninsula

Seoul: The South Korean foreign ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed its goal of denuclearising North Korea, following a summit between the leaders of Pyongyang and Beijing in which the subject apparently was not discussed.

In their summit held Monday in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to expand cooperation in various fields, according to Pyongyang's state media. Notably absent, however, was any mention of nuclear issues or the broader situation on the Korean Peninsula.

During a regular press briefing in Seoul, foreign ministry spokesperson Park Il highlighted that the denuclearisation of North Korea "remains a consistent goal of the international community," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Our government will continue to uphold the goal of denuclearising the Korean Peninsula without wavering," Park said.

He emphasised that China has repeatedly reaffirmed that its position on issues concerning the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged.

"We also note that the United States and China confirmed during their summit last month that the denuclearisation of North Korea is a shared objective," the spokesperson added.

Park expressed hopes that exchanges and cooperation between the North and China, including Xi's latest visit to Pyongyang, will "contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula." (IANS)

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