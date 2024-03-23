Several MoUs exchanged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bhutan Premier Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu on Friday as the two leaders witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements on energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, and youth connect between the two neighbouring countries.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan from March 22-23 in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the countries, and India’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

“The two leaders held discussions on various aspects of the multi-faceted bilateral relations between the two nations and forged an understanding to further enhance cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, youth exchange, environment and forestry, and tourism,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release on Friday.

An MoU on the general supply of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL), and related products from India to Bhutan was exchanged through which India would facilitate its supply to Bhutan via the agreed entry/exit points.

Further, an MoU on cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation measures aims to assist Bhutan in enhancing energy efficiency in the household sector.

“It covers facilitating the formulation of building codes based on India’s experience, creation of a pool of energy professionals in Bhutan by institutionalising training of energy auditors etc.,” the MEA said.

An MoU on cooperation in Sports and Youth Affairs would help further the people-to-people linkages between India and Bhutan by advancing linkages between sports agencies of both sides and by conducting sporting activities/programmes.

In addition, both sides also agreed on and initiated the text of the MoU on the Establishment of Rail Links between India and Bhutan. This includes the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link and the Banarhat-Samtse rail link.

PM Modi, who met Tshering Tobgay over a working lunch, thanked him for the exceptional public welcome accorded to him, with people greeting him all along the journey from Paro to Thimphu. The two nations enjoy long-standing and exceptional ties characterised by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels. (IANS)

