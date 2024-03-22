Bhutan: PM Modi on Two-Day Visit for Bilateral Talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday morning to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and have discussions with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

PM Modi will also meet with Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for discussions.

He received a warm welcome from Bhutan Prime Minister at Paro airport, where a ceremonial welcome was held.

The state visit continues the tradition of frequent high-level meetings between India and Bhutan, showing that the government is prioritizing its Neighbourhood First Policy.