Bhutan: PM Modi on Two-Day Visit for Bilateral Talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday morning to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and have discussions with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.
PM Modi will also meet with Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for discussions.
He received a warm welcome from Bhutan Prime Minister at Paro airport, where a ceremonial welcome was held.
The state visit continues the tradition of frequent high-level meetings between India and Bhutan, showing that the government is prioritizing its Neighbourhood First Policy.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership.”
“I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister,” he added.
PM Modi’s visit, which was originally planned for March 21, was rescheduled because of bad weather in the country.
Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that the visit will allow both sides to discuss bilateral and regional issues and explore ways to strengthen the outstanding partnership between the two nations.
Earlier, PM Modi agreed to visit Bhutan after being invited by Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on behalf of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.
The Indian PM is set to receive a big welcome at the Tachichho Dzong, which is a traditional Buddhist monastery and the Bhutanese government’s seat.
PM Modi is also slated to open the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hispital in Thimphu, a modern hospital constructed with the support of the Government of India.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay visited India for five days last week, marking his first foreign trip since taking office in January.
