Sheikh Hasina wishes Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal Chief Minister

DHAKA: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday conveyed heartfelt wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory in the state Legislative Assembly elections.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to Shri Suvendu Adhikari on behalf of myself personally and the people of Bangladesh for the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections and for assuming office as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, India,” read a statement issued by Hasina which was posted on the Awami League’s social media platform X.

Hasina stressed that the verdict of the people of West Bengal reflects their “deep trust and admiration” for Adhikari’s “strong people-oriented” leadership.

She noted West Bengal holds a significant place in the history of the close friendship between Bangladesh and India.

“We share a bond rooted in common language, culture, and heritage, and I believe that under his leadership, this relationship will reach new heights in the future. As neighbours, we have always wished for the prosperity and peace of West Bengal,” the former PM said.

She expressed hope that the longstanding tradition of mutual cooperation between the two nations will grow stronger during Adhikari’s tenure, with continued bilateral cooperation for the shared development and welfare of the people on both sides.

“I wish Suvendu Adhikari and all members of the newly elected cabinet of West Bengal continued success, good health, and a long life. I also extend my sincere best wishes to all the citizens of West Bengal,” Hasina concluded. (IANS)

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