HM Amit Shah hails Yediyurappa’s struggles, calls him architect of BJP’s rise in South India

CHITRADURGA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s five-decade political journey, describing him as a leader who carved his own path through struggle, ideology and commitment to public service.

Addressing the ‘Abhimanotsava’ event organised in Chitradurga in central Karnataka to felicitate Yediyurappa for completing 50 years in public life, Home Minister Shah said the veteran BJP leader’s political career should serve as an inspiration for young people aspiring to enter politics. HM Shah said Yediyurappa’s contribution to the BJP’s growth in South India would be remembered in history. “Whenever the history of the BJP and Indian politics is written, Yediyurappa’s name will be written in golden letters for leading the BJP’s expansion in South India,” he said.

“When the Jan Sangh and later the BJP were formed, many believed the party could never grow in South India. Yediyurappa became Deputy Chief Minister and later Chief Minister, opening the doors of South India for the BJP by bringing the party to power in Karnataka in 2008,” HM Shah added. “I have come here to felicitate Yediyurappa for his 50 years of public service. Young people who wish to enter politics should study not only his journey, but also his struggles,” he added. HM Shah described Yediyurappa as one of the few leaders who had faced immense political struggles and emerged stronger. “Perhaps there is no leader like Yediyurappa who has faced so many struggles. He dedicated himself to the BJP, public welfare and farmers’ welfare, which in turn became welfare for the state,” HM Shah said.

He recalled that Yediyurappa began his career as a clerk in a rice mill and went on to become Karnataka Chief Minister four times. (IANS)

Also Read: History will remember Op Sindoor for precise striking power of our armed forces: Amit Shah