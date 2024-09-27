Shigeru Ishiba Elected As New Prime Minister Of Japan

TOKYO: Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become Japan’s new prime minister after winning his party’s leadership contest on Friday, following a crowded race that ended in a runoff vote.

The 67-year-old takes control of the long-ruling, scandal-plagued Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and will assume command of the world’s fourth-largest economy once parliament convenes in October, due to his party’s majority in the lower house.

He was one of nine candidates and beat economic security minister Sanae Takaichi – who was vying to become Japan’s first woman leader – in the runoff, with 215 votes to 194.