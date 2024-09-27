International News

Shigeru Ishiba Elected As New Prime Minister Of Japan

Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become Japan’s new prime minister after winning his party’s leadership contest on Friday, following a crowded race that ended in a runoff vote.
New Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba
TOKYO: Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to become Japan’s new prime minister after winning his party’s leadership contest on Friday, following a crowded race that ended in a runoff vote.

The 67-year-old takes control of the long-ruling, scandal-plagued Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and will assume command of the world’s fourth-largest economy once parliament convenes in October, due to his party’s majority in the lower house.

He was one of nine candidates and beat economic security minister Sanae Takaichi – who was vying to become Japan’s first woman leader – in the runoff, with 215 votes to 194.

A third frontrunner who didn’t make the final cut was Shinjiro Koizumi, the US-educated, charismatic son of popular former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi.

It was Ishiba’s fifth attempt to lead the party, a conservative political machine that has ruled Japan almost continuously since the party’s founding in 1955.

