Singapore: Everest Fish Curry Masala Recalled Over Pesticide Presence

GUWAHATI: Singapore has banned Everest fish curry masala, a popular spice imported from India, as the spice mixture allegedly contains high levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide considered unfit for human consumption.

The action followed a notification from the Hong Kong Food Safety Center, which found that ethylene oxide was present in amounts above permissible limits.

"The Hong Kong Food Safety Center has issued a recall notice for Everest fish curry masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide in amounts exceeding permissible limits," the Food Authority of Singapore said in a statement.