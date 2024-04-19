Singapore: Everest Fish Curry Masala Recalled Over Pesticide Presence

GUWAHATI: Singapore has banned Everest fish curry masala, a popular spice imported from India, as the spice mixture allegedly contains high levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide considered unfit for human consumption.
The action followed a notification from the Hong Kong Food Safety Center, which found that ethylene oxide was present in amounts above permissible limits.
"The Hong Kong Food Safety Center has issued a recall notice for Everest fish curry masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide in amounts exceeding permissible limits," the Food Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
Meanwhile, SFA has appointed importer SP Muthiah & Sons Pte Ltd plans to initiate a comprehensive recall of its products.
Ethylene oxide is often fused as a pesticide to fumigate crops to reduce microbial contamination, but its use in food is strictly prohibited.
“Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilization of spices,” the SFA added.
The food agency said while there was no immediate threat to the consumption of food defiled with low situations of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure may lead to health issues.
“There's no immediate threat to consumption of food. thus, exposure to this substance should be minimized as much as possible,” it said.
“Consumers who have bought the intertwined products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the intertwined products and have enterprises about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may communicate their point of purchase for enquiries,” the SFA further said.
ALSO WATCH: