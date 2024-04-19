Manipur Elections: Miscreants Infiltrate Polling Station, Vandalizes EVM; 3 Injured

IMPHAL: In an unfortunate incident, at least three people were injured after some miscreants believed to be armed entered a polling station in Imphal East Khongman.
As per reports, the miscreants voted on behalf of several voters, although police officers and representatives of political parties were present during the incident.
After learning about the outrageous incident, angry citizens rushed into the premises of the National Children’s School in Khongman Zone 4, where polling station No 5 by 31.
The polling booth was stationed with an electronic voting machine and a paper audit trail that voters could verify.
The public blamed the armed thugs, accusing them of using proxy votes to ensure the victory of certain candidates.
Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pradeep Jha said that the state will witness elections at 2107 polling stations, adding that adequate security has been deployed.
Speaking to ANI, the Manipur CEO said that with the deployment of polling parties already underway and sufficient security measures in place.
Additionally, he highlighted that webcasting and videography will be conducted at nearly all polling stations to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a fair and transparent election.
“We are also going to do webcasts and videography at almost all the polling stations. In addition to that, considering the law and order situation in the state and the prevailing situation because of the ongoing conflict, in the fringe areas of the valley and hills, adequate deployment has been done so that the situation on the day of the poll remains safe and secure and every voter feels confident to come out and cast his or her vote,” he added.
“We have reached out to the campuses and colleges to encourage first-time voters. We also have campus ambassadors. Yesterday also, we had certain activities on the campuses where we encouraged the students to vote,” he said. Pradeep Jha said that for the first phase of the elections, they have deployed 160 companies of paramiliatry forces.
ALSO WATCH: