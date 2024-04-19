Manipur Elections: Miscreants Infiltrate Polling Station, Vandalizes EVM; 3 Injured

IMPHAL: In an unfortunate incident, at least three people were injured after some miscreants believed to be armed entered a polling station in Imphal East Khongman.

As per reports, the miscreants voted on behalf of several voters, although police officers and representatives of political parties were present during the incident.

After learning about the outrageous incident, angry citizens rushed into the premises of the National Children’s School in Khongman Zone 4, where polling station No 5 by 31.