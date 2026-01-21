Six killed, two injured in separate shooting incidents in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN: Six people were killed and two others injured in two separate shootings early Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa.

The first incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. in Ndabeni, where police found three women (aged 20-52) and an adult man fatally shot inside an informal dwelling. No arrests have been made.

Minutes later, four men were shot at Maitland Cemetery in Kensington. Two men (35 and 36) died on the scene, while two others (31 and 32) were hospitalized. Police believe the attack was gang-related.

Authorities are investigating both cases. The Western Cape police condemned the violence and vowed to pursue those responsible. (IANS)

