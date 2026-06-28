Somali forces kill 30 al-Shabaab militants in southern operation

MOGADISHU: The Somali National Army (SNA) and international partners killed 30 al-Shabaab militants during a joint operation in the Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia, officials announced on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the forces also destroyed two vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and other logistical supplies used by the group to plan terrorist attacks.

The military operations took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, specifically targeting al-Shabaab mobilisation centres and training facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said the targeted locations were actively used by the militant group to store vital military supplies.

“The Ministry of Defence extends its appreciation to the international partners supporting Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, whose continued assistance has played a significant role in the success of these operations,” the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab did not comment on the operations, which took place amid intensified ground offensives by Somalia’s elite forces and their international partners. (IANS)

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