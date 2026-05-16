Somali National Army kills 50 Al-Shabaab militants in Baidoa operation; collusion charge sparks row

MOGADISHU: The Somali National Army (SNA) killed 50 al-Shabaab fighters and wounded others during a coordinated military operation on the outskirts of Baidoa in Southwest State, authorities said on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence said the forces destroyed multiple technical battle vehicles, weapons caches, and operational equipment used by the militant group during the assault on Thursday.

The ministry also accused armed militia loyal to the former Southwest State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed of directly colluding with al-Shabaab militants. Mohamed has, however, denied the accusations, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The government reaffirms that it will never tolerate any individual or group using weapons or armed militias for political purposes or to undermine national security. Anyone supporting terrorists or providing them cover will face action in accordance with the law,” the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the dawn ambush, asserting that its fighters successfully killed two senior SNA commanders and seized four military transport vehicles during the withdrawal. (IANS)

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