South Africans shower praise on PM Narendra Modi at G20 Leaders' Summit

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 Leaders' Summit and the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) meeting drew widespread appreciation from South African users on social media, who praised his active engagement, strong outreach and energetic presence throughout the multilateral gatherings.

A wave of posts on social media platform X highlighted the positive sentiment during the summit, with users noting they were "so impressed with how supportive and gracious India has been towards South Africa and the continent throughout the G20. So much love for India!"

Others described Prime Minister Modi as "the official influencer of the #G20SouthAfrica Summit," observing that "he has been feeding the timeline with proper content throughout his stay here" and that "he's also been striking deals with countries, he's on a mission."

Users also commented on how the Prime Minister's updates offered a clear window into the proceedings. One post read, "I enjoy the highlights of PM Modi, excellent PR of G20," while another noted, "Getting G20 snippets from this page, sana they mean business with the updates."

Several people welcomed India's role at the summit, including one saying, "The biggest democracy in the world will be attending the G20 representing the interests of more than 1.4 billion people. South Africa welcomes India and welcomes your constructive engagement with the rest of the world."

The appreciation continued with remarks such as "Mr Modi is the MVP of this summit," and "Modi wins the social influencer award for this gathering, by miles."

Another user summed up his social media presence by saying it was "The G20 summed up in one X account."

Another wrote, "Malume Modi, we want to thank you and your media/social media team. You kept all of us updated on #G20SouthAfrica and the people of India must appreciate you. We are witnesses that you definitely put in the work for the entire population. Thank you for supporting."

Several posts reflected warmth towards India, including one that said, "You are home when you are here, the 2nd biggest Indian population outside India is in #SA. Your support for #SA is a support for #INDIA."

Another user added, "I've fallen for Modi. Big time. His energy is just so energising. He takes us seriously."

Together, these reactions showcased strong goodwill from South Africans who closely followed India's participation in the summit. (ANI)

