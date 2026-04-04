South Korea, France agree to cooperate on safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to strengthen cooperation to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and mitigate the broader impacts of the Middle East war. During summit talks, the leaders discussed deepening economic ties, coordinating on security issues, and addressing global energy and economic uncertainties. Lee highlighted their commitment to sharing policy experiences to jointly tackle the economic and energy crises triggered by the conflict. Both leaders emphasized expanding energy security through cooperation in nuclear and offshore wind power, while working together to ensure safe maritime transport routes. Macron also stressed the need for France and South Korea to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and deescalate conflict internationally. (IANS)

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