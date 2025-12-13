‘Spoken to China, Russia on denuclearization of weapons’ Says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) stated that he has held discussions with China and Russia on the denuclearization of weapons, expressing hopes that all sides could work toward reducing nuclear arsenals. Speaking to reporters at the White House after signing an Executive Order aimed at preventing a "patchwork" of state-level artificial intelligence regulations, Trump said that the "denuclearization of weapons" is something all these countries, which possess the highest amount of nuclear warheads, "would want to do". (ANI)

