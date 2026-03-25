Sri Lanka issues fuel, energy conservation guidelines amid West Asia tensions

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services has issued a set of guidelines to government institutions on the prudent use of fuel and energy amid possible disruptions to fuel imports caused by escalating tensions in West Asia. The guidelines, issued to ministry secretaries, provincial and district secretaries, and heads of government and statutory institutions, called for measures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption across the public sector, reports Xinhua news agency. Officials have been advised to avoid using individual vehicles to commute to work and instead use public transport or group transport whenever possible, according to the office. Government institutions have also been instructed to prepare daily transport plans to reduce the number of vehicles used for field duties. (IANS)

Also Read: Sri Lanka raises fuel prices up to 25% as Middle East crisis impacts markets