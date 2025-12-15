Sri Lanka to reopen tourist sites, roll out measures after Cyclone Ditwah

Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities will reopen most tourist destinations and roll out a series of recovery measures to revive its tourism industry affected by Cyclone Ditwah, as the peak tourism season approaches, officials said.

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody told journalists that the botanical gardens, which were temporarily closed due to landslides and safety concerns triggered by the cyclone, will reopen soon. He ordered relevant authorities to implement measures to address landslide risks in these areas, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan tourism officials launched a marketing campaign under the theme "Sri Lanka is ready," targeting travellers from the country's top 10 source markets through digital platforms. (IANS)

