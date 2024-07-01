Sri Lankan Navy Detains 26 Indian Fishermen, Seizes Four Boats

RAMESWARAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 26 Indian fishermen and seized four boats, the Fishermen Association of Pamban said.

The Fishermen Association informed that the fishermen were engaged in fishing activities from the Pamban area near Rameswaram Island in the Palk Bay sea region when they were apprehended.

The move by the Sri Lankan Navy has been condemned and the fishermen of Pamban along with their families staged a road blockade to protest the arrest of the fishermen.

Earlier last week, 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing near Neduntheevu in Sri Lankan waters, according to the Rameswaram Fisherman Association.