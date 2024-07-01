New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi High Court Against Arrest By CBI

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also challenged a Delhi court's June 26 order that sent him to three-day custody.

The Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till July 12 after his three-day custody ended on Saturday. The court said that Kejriwal's name had surfaced as one of the "main conspirators" in the excise policy case.