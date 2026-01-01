Starting out with expectations, Donald Trump ends year knotted in controversies

New York: The year 2025 began with high expectations as Donald Trump returned to the White House, promising decisive leadership after what he described as four years of drift under President Joe Biden. However, as the year draws to a close, Trump’s presidency stands marked by turbulence, sharp policy swings and deep political uncertainty, even as he points to notable economic and diplomatic achievements.

Trump moved swiftly to centralise power in a manner rarely seen in the US since World War II. His political, economic, trade and social policies were tightly aligned with his vision of national interest, but this approach strained alliances and created internal contradictions. Mercantilist trade instincts and geostrategic priorities often clashed, leaving US allies uneasy and global markets unsettled.

On the positive side, Trump can claim significant successes. He played a decisive role in forcing Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza conflict, a breakthrough he repeatedly cited while advancing claims for the Nobel Peace Prize. Domestically, the economy showed resilience: stock markets ended the year near record highs, GDP grew by 4.3 per cent in the third quarter, and the US trade deficit fell to its lowest level in five years. His “Make in America” programme also drew promises of trillions of dollars in new investments.

The economy weathered a 43-day government shutdown triggered by a funding standoff with Democrats over health insurance subsidies. Trump also rolled back several progressive policies, including diversity and social inclusion initiatives, moves that were applauded by his base but criticised by opponents.

Yet, Trump’s tariff war dominated much of the year and exposed the limits of coercive trade diplomacy. He imposed steep tariffs, including 50 per cent on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, while sparing other buyers. He threatened China with tariffs as high as 145 per cent before retreating under Chinese retaliation, including restrictions on rare earths and strategic minerals. These abrupt shifts sent markets on a rollercoaster ride and injected uncertainty into global trade.

In foreign policy, while Trump ended the Gaza war, he failed to broker peace in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin resisted US pressure, while European allies rallied around Ukraine after Trump publicly criticised President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, Trump authorised strikes against Islamist targets in Syria and Nigeria, renewed threats against Iran, and launched actions against Venezuela under the banner of counter-narcotics operations.

At home, Trump’s governance style triggered controversy. His attempt to bring Tesla CEO Elon Musk into government to drive efficiencies ended in confusion, with promised savings unrealised and US international influence weakened after cuts to foreign assistance programmes. Hundreds of senior officials were dismissed over perceived disloyalty, and Trump openly pursued vendettas against critics, though some cases collapsed.

Immigration, a key campaign issue, also proved messy. While border controls tightened, deportation drives ran into legal and administrative hurdles. Legal immigration faced restrictions, including costly H-1B visas and delayed Green Cards, even as Trump floated “Golden Visas” priced at $1 million.

Political challenges mounted toward year’s end. A revolt within the Republican Party over the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files exposed cracks in Trump’s grip. Electoral defeats in Virginia and Miami further dented Republican confidence, while Democrats found traction with voters on rising living costs. (IANS)

Also Read: Donald Trump sets hard line on Hamas, Iran at Netanyahu meet