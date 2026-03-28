Strait of Hormuz has been closed: IRGC Navy dismisses Trump’s claims, warns of ‘harsh response’ to any movement

TEHRAN: The naval arm of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a defiant response to claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding the status of the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by Iran’s state-owned Press TV, the IRGC Navy dismissed assertions that the vital waterway is open for transit, insisting that it remains under a blockade.

The statement follows recent remarks from the US administration suggesting that the maritime route was functioning. In a direct rebuttal, the IRGC military command made it clear that it maintains full control over the chokepoint.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed, and any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response,” the IRGC Navy declared in its statement. The warning underscores the extreme volatility in the region as Tehran continues to challenge American and Israeli naval operations. As detailed by Press TV, the Iranian military has vowed to protect its maritime boundaries and will not allow unauthorised passage through the strategic channel.

The latest escalation comes amid a broader conflict, with the IRGC reiterating its stance that “any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response.” The declaration serves as a direct warning to international shipping and foreign military forces currently stationed in or near the Persian Gulf. (ANI)

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