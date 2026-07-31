Strait of Hormuz is our land: IRGC warns countries aiding US

Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two oil tankers attempting to leave an "unsafe route" south of the Strait of Hormuz turned back after a fire broke out on one of the vessels, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement the IRGC said, "Last night, two oil tankers, provoked by American birds, attempted to leave the unsafe route south of the Strait of Hormuz. After a severe fire broke out in one of them, both vessels quickly turned back."

The IRGC asserted control over the strategic waterway, saying, "The Strait of Hormuz is our land, and the IRGC's navy sailors have full control over it, and a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometres away will not be allowed to interfere."

"With the help of God Almighty, the aggressor will be punished today," it added.

The IRGC also issued a warning to countries supporting the alleged aggressor [US].

"Countries involved in aiding the aggressor will receive a harsh response if they do not correct their behaviour," the statement said. On the continued status of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said it could not be reopened while American authorities continued "exaggerations and threats" and interference in maritime movements in the region.

"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened as long as the American authorities' exaggerations and threats and their interference in maritime movements in the region continue, and threats and interference will only make the situation more difficult and complicated," it said.

Addressing the Iranian public, the IRGC said their "determination, will, and steadfastness on the battlefield have shattered the enemy, strengthened the ranks of the warriors of Islam, and given them new spirit and life." (ANI)

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