Strong 6.7 earthquake in northern Japan triggers Tsunami advisory

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 has hit Japan's northeastern region, prompting a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), local media reported.

The earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at 11:44 am local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20km (12.4 miles), according to the JMA.

The Japanese weather agency on Friday issued a tsunami advisory for northern and northeastern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, as well as Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, may see a tsunami of up to 1 metre following the temblor which struck at around 11:44 a.m. off the eastern part of Aomori at a depth of around 20 kilometres, Kyodo reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also said that the quake measured 6.7.

Officials are urging people living near the coast and rivers close to the sea in Japan to evacuate to inland areas. (ANI)

