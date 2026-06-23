Switzerland Welcomes ‘Constructive Progress’ and New Roadmap in US-Iran Talks

BURGENSTOCK: The facilitator of the technical talks between the US and Iran regarding the 14-point MoU, Switzerland, on Monday, welcomed the decisions announced in the joint statement by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, and expressed readiness to “support this process” further.

In an official statement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry welcomed the “constructive progress” made during the first session of negotiations at Burgenstock.

“Switzerland has taken note of the joint statement issued on 22 June by Qatar and Pakistan, the mediators between the United States and Iran in the context of the conflict in the Middle East,” the statement read.

“Switzerland, in its role as facilitator, welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States,” it added.

Switzerland hailed the establishment of a high-level committee, calling it a “positive step” for the next phase of negotiations. The Ministry expressed particular optimism over the announcement of a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

“Switzerland welcomes the establishment of a high-level committee by the parties on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding. This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process. Switzerland particularly welcomes the agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. This roadmap creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of technical discussions,” the statement read. (ANI)

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