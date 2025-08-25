Syria delays elections in three provinces over security concerns

Damascus: Syria's supreme committee for parliamentary elections announced the postponement of parliamentary elections, scheduled for September, in three provinces due to security challenges. The committee said the elections in Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa will be deferred "until suitable conditions and a safe environment are available," stressing that the parliamentary seats allocated to the provinces will remain reserved until balloting can take place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision underscores the challenges facing the interim authorities. Sweida has witnessed violent sectarian clashes in recent weeks, while Hasakah and Raqqa remain volatile due to the presence of rival armed groups and lingering security threats.

The committee also announced the formation of provincial oversight committees to supervise the upcoming vote, the first since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024.

The Syrian People's Assembly, a 250-seat legislature, has traditionally been dominated by pro-government blocs. The interim authorities claimed that the upcoming elections are meant to reflect a more inclusive and pluralistic political process. (IANS)

