Lok Sabha By-Polls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Leads In Wayanad Parliamentary Seat

WAYANAD: As the counting begins on Saturday morning, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the Wayakand Lok Sabha seat, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India. Wayanad, which happens to be a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas and the left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.
As per the ECI at 9am today, Priyanka is in a lead with 5672 votes with Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri trailing with 1298 votes. BJP candidate Navya Haridas with 1133 votes is at the 3rd spot.
As Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, his sister Priyanka Gandhi contested from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.
BJP candidate Navya Haridas today expressed confidence in her party’s victory, stating that “If the people want development in Wayanad, they will choose the NDA.”
Speaking to the media, Haridas said, “ Last time Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad but he rejected this Mandal and retained Rae Bareli. This time the voting percentage came down as they were not in the mood to face the election after the landslide incident. If people need development in Wayanad, then they would select the NDA.
Earlier, Priyankka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the central government, as they refused to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster as requested by the Kerala Government. In a post in X, Priyanka called it a “shocking injustice” to the victims and slammed the central government for “denying essential relief to those in dire need.”