Lok Sabha By-Polls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Leads In Wayanad Parliamentary Seat

WAYANAD: As the counting begins on Saturday morning, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading from the Wayakand Lok Sabha seat, as per the early trends from the Election Commission of India. Wayanad, which happens to be a Congress stronghold, is witnessing a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP’s Navya Haridas and the left candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

As per the ECI at 9am today, Priyanka is in a lead with 5672 votes with Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri trailing with 1298 votes. BJP candidate Navya Haridas with 1133 votes is at the 3rd spot.

As Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency, his sister Priyanka Gandhi contested from the Wayanad constituency as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.