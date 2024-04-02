Syria: Israeli Airstrike on Iranian Embassy Results in Deaths of 2 Generals

SYRIA: In a major escalation, a building in Syria housing Iran’s consulate was destroyed by an alleged Israeli airstrike on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of two Iranian generals and five other officers.
Israel has not commented on the attack yet. However, its military spokesperson has accused Iran of carrying out a drone strike in southern Israel.
As per reports, Israel’s warplanes fired six missiles at the compound in Damascus.
Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the attack, calling it a ‘terrorist attack’ that resulted in the deaths of innocent people.
Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, confirmed that the attack hit a consular building within the embassy compound, and his residence, located on the top two floors, was also affected. Luckily, he was unharmed.
Among those who died was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in Iran's Quds Force, a prominent foreign espionage and paramilitary unit.
Israel, which has previously targeted Iran’s military sites in Syria, has reportedly attacked its embassy for the first time.
Iran's UN mission has described the recent attack on its premises as a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. They emphasized the importance of respecting the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises. Tehran has also said that it reserves the right to respond decisively.
In response to the attack, Akbari has vowed to seek revenge of equal measure. Analysts, such as Steven Cook from the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, expect Iran to retaliate.
Israel has been involved in an extended conflict in Gaza since October 7th, following an attack by Hamas that claimed 1200 lives in Israel.
The continuous retaliatory attacks have led to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. Many believe that Iran supports several militant groups that target Israel.
