Meghalaya Elections: 40 CAPF Companies To Be Deployed Ahead of LS Polls

SHILLONG: As many as 40 paramilitary force companies is set to be deployed in Meghalaya ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19.
Announcing the development, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BRD Tiwari said that they had received the approval for the deployment of 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
He mentioned that five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are already in Meghalaya, and the rest will be sent according to the existing plan.
Tiwari Confirmed that they have taken all necessary steps to handle law and order, including border security, in Meghalaya before the elections.
He further said that the Election Commission of India is issuing the necessary instruction which the CEO is coordinating with neighbouring states.
However, the CEO chose not to give exact numbers for vulnerable and critical polling stations, saying the situation is constantly changing.
Tiwari said that they have received two complaints about violations of the model code of conduct.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya politics has intensified the contest for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat with the filing of nomination papers of four candidates to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Among those vying for delegates are VPP’s Ricky AJ Syngkon, Vincent Pala of Congress, Prof. Lakhon Kma who is an Independent candidate, and Robertjune Kharjahrin from Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).
Shillong which is an important constituency on the political map of Meghalaya saw candidates along with party leaders and MLAs formally submitting their nomination papers before the Returning Officer in the DC office in Shillong.
Vincent Pala, an incumbent member of parliament for the last 15 years, expressed confidence in the principles of the Congress Party, stressing its commitment to protect the interests of all citizens and communities. He criticized rival parties for delving into public affairs and advocated the trust that national parties could play in solving the country’s problems.
