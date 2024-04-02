Meghalaya Elections: 40 CAPF Companies To Be Deployed Ahead of LS Polls

SHILLONG: As many as 40 paramilitary force companies is set to be deployed in Meghalaya ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on April 19.

Announcing the development, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BRD Tiwari said that they had received the approval for the deployment of 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

He mentioned that five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are already in Meghalaya, and the rest will be sent according to the existing plan.

Tiwari Confirmed that they have taken all necessary steps to handle law and order, including border security, in Meghalaya before the elections.