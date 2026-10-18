Taiwan accuses China of trying to influence elections through sanctions

TAIPEI: Taiwan has accused China of trying to influence its democratic elections by imposing sanctions on a company owned by the father of Puma Shen, a legislator from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taipei Times reported.

According to Taipei Times, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) recently imposed sanctions on VWAY Co, a company owned by Shen's father, Shen Tu-cheng. The move came after Hong Kong newspapers Ta Kung Pao and Wen Wei Po reported that the company continued doing business in China despite earlier sanctions against another company owned by him.

The newspapers reported that VWAY recorded trade worth around USD 700,000 over 10 months through March. Both publications are owned by the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the Taipei Times report said.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said the sanctions were part of an attempt by China to put pressure on Taiwan and influence voters during elections. It alleged that Hong Kong newspapers first publish reports targeting individuals or businesses, followed by official sanctions from Chinese authorities.

According to the report, the council said such actions could affect public opinion and put pressure on political candidates. It also said Taiwan would protect its citizens and businesses and defend its democratic system, Taipei Times reported.

According to the report, China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said Beijing had already sanctioned Sicuens International, another company owned by Shen Tu-cheng, in June last year. He alleged that the businessman continued doing business with Chinese companies through VWAY. China has now banned VWAY from conducting business or cooperating with organisations in the country.

Puma Shen, who is contesting the Taipei mayoral election, rejected the allegations. He said the claims were old and had been repeated since 2024. He added that his family did business with Ecuador and disputed claims about its business activities in China. As per the report, Shen also said he had already been sanctioned by China and placed on its wanted list. He alleged that Chinese authorities had hired people from Hong Kong to monitor him. His campaign team said such actions would not win the trust of Taipei voters. The DPP legislative caucus also accused China of trying to interfere in Taiwan's elections, saying voters would see through these tactics. (ANI)

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