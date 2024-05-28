Taiwan Army finds propaganda flyers allegedly from China on Erdan island

Taipei: A package of flyers with propaganda slogans written, was found on one of Taiwan’s islands, Focus Taiwan reported, citing army officials, adding that it had been allegedly dropped there by the Chinese troops.

The flyers, which were in “simplified Chinese,” were found by Taiwanese soldiers stationed on Erdan island, part of the Kinmen group of islands controlled by Taiwan, the Army’s Kinmen Defence Command said in a press release.

The propaganda pamphlets were most likely dropped on Erdan during a two-day military drill by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) encircling Taiwan, which concluded Saturday, the Army said in their release.

“Simplified Chinese” is used in China, while Taiwan uses complex or traditional Chinese characters, Focus Taiwan reported.

The box of pamphlets was found on the pier on Erdan during a routine patrol by the Taiwan troops, the Army command said, without mentioning what was printed on the flyers. However, they said that they believed the propaganda pamphlets had been dropped on the island by a drone as part of the cognitive warfare the PLA has been carrying out against Taiwan for a period of time.

The Army Command emphasised that they will continue to take appropriate responsive measures to such incursions by taking actions, including protecting important military facilities to prevent leaks of confidential information, Focus Taiwan reported. Amid rising tensions between the two regions, Taiwan and its offshore frontline islands have been experiencing frequent drone incursions over the past few years. The Kinmen Islands are considered part of Taiwan’s frontline, as they lie only about 10 kilometres west of Xiamen City in China’s Fujian Province. (ANI)

